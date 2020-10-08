MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival’s variant, features, specs

The MG Gloster is bigger than all its competitors. It also has the highest feature list in its segment and can seat seven in good comfort. The price though is the icing on the cake.

After days of teasing us with the vehicle specs, features, variants and even the warranty package, all that was left to be seen was the price tag. Knowing MG’s killer price game from the Hector, Hector Plus and even the ZS EV, we were quite convinced that they will pull a rabbit out of the hat. This is precisely what happened. The MG Gloster is available in five variants namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. They have been priced between Rs 28.98 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh, ex-showroom. There is a choice of 6 or 7-seater variants but only the Sharp can be ordered in both. MG has kitted all the variants very well and it is hard for a customer to feel shortchanged. Bookings for the Gloster are on for Rs 1 lakh both online as well as at the dealerships. The deliveries will begin shortly. We’ve driven the MG and it is indeed a surprising proposition given its size.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MG has also detailed out the service plan for the Gloster and it is quite comprehensive as well. The MY MG Shield provides flexible aftersales plans. The standard package is the 3+3+3 wherein customers will get a three-year warranty, three periodic services as well as roadside assistance. This is unparalleled by any other manufacturer in this category and the Gloster competes with well-known names like the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Toyota Fortuner.

The Gloster not only has the size and features advantage but it also has a higher output engine. There are two states of tune for this 2.0-litre motor. One is the 163hp/375Nm, and the other one is the 218hp/480Nm. Both the Sharp and Savvy variants can be availed with the higher state of tune and get on-demand 4WD as well. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard regardless of the engine chooses.

Our MG Gloster video review will give you a fair idea of how the machine performs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.