MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival’s variant, features, specs

The MG Gloster is bigger than all its competitors. It also has the highest feature list in its segment and can seat seven in good comfort. The price though is the icing on the cake.

By:Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:19 AM
MG Gloster India Launch, mg gloster suv

After days of teasing us with the vehicle specs, features, variants and even the warranty package, all that was left to be seen was the price tag. Knowing MG’s killer price game from the Hector, Hector Plus and even the ZS EV, we were quite convinced that they will pull a rabbit out of the hat. This is precisely what happened. The MG Gloster is available in five variants namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. They have been priced between Rs 28.98 lakh to Rs 35.38 lakh, ex-showroom. There is a choice of 6 or 7-seater variants but only the Sharp can be ordered in both. MG has kitted all the variants very well and it is hard for a customer to feel shortchanged. Bookings for the Gloster are on for Rs 1 lakh both online as well as at the dealerships. The deliveries will begin shortly. We’ve driven the MG and it is indeed a surprising proposition given its size.

Also Read MG Gloster launched: Variants, features of Fortuner, Endeavour rival explained

MG has also detailed out the service plan for the Gloster and it is quite comprehensive as well. The MY MG Shield provides flexible aftersales plans. The standard package is the 3+3+3 wherein customers will get a three-year warranty, three periodic services as well as roadside assistance. This is unparalleled by any other manufacturer in this category and the Gloster competes with well-known names like the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Toyota Fortuner.

The Gloster not only has the size and features advantage but it also has a higher output engine. There are two states of tune for this 2.0-litre motor. One is the 163hp/375Nm, and the other one is the 218hp/480Nm. Both the Sharp and Savvy variants can be availed with the higher state of tune and get on-demand 4WD as well. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard regardless of the engine chooses.

Our MG Gloster video review will give you a fair idea of how the machine performs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: Engine, new features, expected price

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch LIVE: Engine, new features, expected price

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Buying Skoda cars gets less expensive: Brand enters used car market in these nine cities

Buying Skoda cars gets less expensive: Brand enters used car market in these nine cities

New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India