MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

The MG Gloster will be available in five variants with the top versions getting autonomous driving technology and on-demand 4-wheel drive.

The MG Gloster will be launched in India on October 8, 2020. The full-size SUV prices are expected to start from Rs 33 lakh. This is bang in the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner territory. MG India intends to take on these traditional rivals not only in the price game but is also upping the ante with the features. Both the Fortuner and Endeavour as well as the Mahindra Alturas G4 either have a part of these technologies or are devoid of them completely. MG also recently announced the warranty and service package for the Gloster. This again is leagues ahead of what both Ford and Toyota offer in the Indian industry at present. MG has confirmed that it will sell the Gloster in five variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. While there are six as well as seven seater versions available, only the Sharp variant can be availed in both.

The MG Gloster has a lot of standard equipment going for it. This includes the six airbags, ABS with EBD, front as well as rear parking sensors and the reverse camera. A rear-wheel drive, 2.0-litre diesel engine too is standard. However depending on variants, the version makes 163hp of power and 375Nm or 218hp and 480Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard too. Four-wheel drive is available on the Savvy variant along with different drive modes.

As far as looks are concerned, given its imposing size the MG Gloster definitely is a cut above the rest. However, MG designers could have done to make it look a bit more stylish. The cabin though reminds you of certain BMW cars and that is a good thing, isn’t it? With autonomous driver technology, the Gloster can brake by itself, parallel park as well as warn you of a fast-approaching car from behind. Stay tuned to ExpressDrives as we bring you all the pricing details on the new Gloster.

