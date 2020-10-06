MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

The MG Gloster will be available in five variants with the top versions getting autonomous driving technology and on-demand 4-wheel drive.

By:October 6, 2020 5:59 PM

The MG Gloster will be launched in India on October 8, 2020. The full-size SUV prices are expected to start from Rs 33 lakh. This is bang in the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner territory. MG India intends to take on these traditional rivals not only in the price game but is also upping the ante with the features. Both the Fortuner and Endeavour as well as the Mahindra Alturas G4 either have a part of these technologies or are devoid of them completely. MG also recently announced the warranty and service package for the Gloster. This again is leagues ahead of what both Ford and Toyota offer in the Indian industry at present.  MG has confirmed that it will sell the Gloster in five variants – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. While there are six as well as seven seater versions available, only the Sharp variant can be availed in both.

The MG Gloster has a lot of standard equipment going for it. This includes the six airbags, ABS with EBD, front as well as rear parking sensors and the reverse camera. A rear-wheel drive, 2.0-litre diesel engine too is standard. However depending on variants, the version makes 163hp of power and 375Nm or 218hp and 480Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard too. Four-wheel drive is available on the Savvy variant along with different drive modes.

As far as looks are concerned, given its imposing size the MG Gloster definitely is a cut above the rest. However, MG designers could have done to make it look a bit more stylish. The cabin though reminds you of certain BMW cars and that is a good thing, isn’t it? With autonomous driver technology, the Gloster can brake by itself, parallel park as well as warn you of a fast-approaching car from behind. Stay tuned to ExpressDrives as we bring you all the pricing details on the new Gloster.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price