MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

MG Motor India’s fourth model launch will be the new MG Gloster. The full-size SUV will be launched tomorrow and here are five key things you need to know about the upcoming behemoth.

The MG Gloster full-size SUV will be launched in India tomorrow — October 8. It will be the Chinese automaker’s fourth model launch in India. MG arrived last year with the Hector, which was followed by the all-electric ZS EV. Earlier this year, MG also introduced the Hector Plus, the slightly premium 6-seat version of the Hector. Now the brand will launch another SUV to take on the full-bore SUV segment in India. The MG Gloster will officially arrive in India. So here are five things you can expect from the Gloster.

MG Gloster Engine Specs

The Gloster is powered by a 1,996cc, twin-turbo diesel engine. The engine is tuned to develop 218hp and 480Nm of torque. The torque will be sent to the rear wheels as default through an 8-speed automatic transmission. However, there will also be a four-wheel-drive variant on offer. The Gloster will offer a locking rear e-differential. But you can control the 4WD system with the help of the driving modes — Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud. But there is no low-ratio box on the equipment list of the Gloster. However, the lower variants will come with a lower-spec single turbo version of the same engine. The 2.0-litre turbo motor produces 163hp and 375Nm of torque and is rear-wheel-drive only.

If you wish to know how the Gloster performs on the road, watch our video review below.

Gloster Variants

MG Motor India is expected to launch the Gloster in India in four variants. They will be called — Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. In the top of the line Savvy variant, the SUV will come equipped with all the bells and whistles. Which in this case will come equipped with segment-first safety technologies along with four-well-drive for off-road capabilities.

My MG Shield

As standard, the Gloster will be offered with a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty bundled with 3-year roadside assistance. For the benefit of customer’s after-sales experience, MG will offer the “My MG Shield” package. This shield package will offer up to 5 years warranty cover and roadside assistance. Additionally, customers will be offered with service packages and a 50% value buyback plan after 3 years as well.

Segment-first Safety Features

The MG Gloster will be the first car in the segment to be capable of Level-1 autonomous drive technology. It will come equipped with Front Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. Additionally, the Gloster can also parallel park itself with the Automatic Park Assist.

RIvals and Expected Price

The MG Gloster will squeeze all of its girth into the same space occupied by the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas and the Isuzu MUX. Despite the added new technologies and features, we expect MG to price the SUV between Rs 33 lakh to Rs 42 lakh (ex-showroom).

