MG Gloster India launch soon: 5 things to expect from this premium SUV

MG Motor India’s fourth model launch will be yet another SUV and this time it's going to be big... literally! The MG Gloster teasers have also been released and a few key details have also been revealed officially. But there are a few things we can already expect from MG’s upcoming premium SUV in India.

MG Gloster revealed at 2020 Auto Expo

The MG Gloster made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. MG Motors India at the time confirmed that the Gloster will go on sale by the end of the year. That promise has been kept as MG India is gearing up to now launch its fourth product in the Indian market and it is the Gloster SUV. Sold internationally as the Maxus D90, and already on sale in many markets in its latest form, there is quite a few details we can already expect and predict that the Gloster will offer when it arrives in India. While the Gloster at the Auto Expo was a pre-facelift model, MG has been teasing the new model prior to its India launch and recently announced that it will arrive with new advanced safety features. Here is what we can expect from the MG Gloster, which is expected to be launched in India very soon.

MG Gloster Dimensions

As the Gloster will be a rebadged Maxus D90, the overall size is likely to remain identical. The Gloster would measure 5,005 mm in length and 1,932 mm which would make it longer and wider than a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado! But it is a little bit shorter in height at 1,875 mm, but will offer a longer wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

Maxus D90 in China

MG Gloster Engine

Internationally, there are three engine options offered with the MG Gloster/Maxus D90, while there is also an electric model. There is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel that is available with a single turbo that is good for 161bhp and 375Nm of torque and the twin-turbo version of the same engine offers 215bhp and 480Nm of torque. There is also a petrol option which is also a four-pot, turbo, 2.0-litre that generates 211bhp and 350Nm of torque. All engines are available with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic. While this gives us a ballpark of what is available, It is likely that the Gloster would be available with the diesel engine and the automatic transmission as the most likely option for the Indian market. The exact specification is yet to be confirmed by MG. Currently, there is no word on the electric model.

China spec Maxus D90

MG Gloster Interior

The cabin design on the Maxus D90 looks heavily “inspired” by modern BMW models. There are many seat configurations available on the Maxus D90 but we expect the 8-seat and 7 seat models to be launched in India with the Gloster. It is likely that the Gloster will also offer a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, an air purifier and up to a maximum of 2390 litres of luggage space if the international model is anything to go by.

MG Gloster Features

Maxus D90 infotainment in China

When MG Motor India released the latest teaser, it confirmed that the Gloster will come equipped with new advanced safety features which are usually present in expensive luxury models. The Gloster is confirmed to offer Front Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. Additionally, the MG Gloster will also offer Automatic Park Assist which will be great thanks to the sheer size of the SUV. While the interior and the features list is still top secret for the Gloster, the international model offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there will be more clever features and the MG iSMART connected car technology features are likely to be available as well.

MG Gloster Price and Rivals

Maxus D90 rear

The MG Gloster is going to be a massive vehicle, being longer and wider than a Land Cruiser Prado, but MG plans to position it somewhere in the middle. The MG Gloster will be somewhat of a rival to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. But, with its size, the Gloster will be priced higher being a full-sized SUV. However, it is likely that MG would plan to make the Gloster in India which would help not price it in the same premium SUV league as the Land Cruiser Prado. The Gloster is expected to arrive with a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

