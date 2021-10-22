MG Gloster gets dearer by Rs 40,000: New variant-wise prices explained

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the MG Gloster by Rs 40,000. MG’s Toyota Fortuner-rival SUV is now priced in India between Rs 29.98 lakh - Rs 37.68 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

MG Motor India has increased the prices of its flagship SUV, MG Gloster, in the country. The MG Gloster was launched in the Indian market in October 2020. Ever since its launch, the MG Gloster has witnessed three periodic price revisions and now it has got its fourth price hike. The company has increased the prices of all its variants by Rs 40,000, save for the base model. The MG Gloster is now priced in India between Rs 29.98 lakh – Rs 37.68 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The variant-wise (ex-showroom Delhi) prices of this full-size SUV are mentioned below:

Super (Turbo diesel 7-seater) – Rs 29.98 lakh

Smart (Turbo diesel 6-seater) – Rs 32.78 lakh

Sharp (Twin-turbo diesel 6-seater) – Rs 36.18 lakh

Sharp (Twin-turbo diesel 7-seater) – Rs 36.18 lakh

Savvy (Twin-turbo diesel 6-seater) – Rs 37.68 lakh

Savvy (Twin-turbo diesel 7-seater) – Rs 37.68 lakh

Watch Video | MG Gloster Review in Hindi:

The new MG Gloster is offered with two different BS6 compliant engine options in India and both of them are of the same displacement. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that’s good for 163 PS of power and 375 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that develops a massive 218 PS of power and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. However, while the turbo version gets only 2WD, the twin-turbo motor gets an on-demand Intelligent 4-wheel drive system.

The MG Gloster is MG’s flagship car in India and it is a very feature-rich SUV. This full-size SUV gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MG’s i-Smart 2.0 connected car features. It also gets a large panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, level-1 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), etc. The MG Gloster rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, etc. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

