MG Gloster bookings start: BMW, Volvo-like features in Toyota Fortuner rival

All the four variants of the MG Gloster - Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy - will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel but in different states of tune.

MG India showcased the Gloster full-size luxury SUV at the Auto Expo 2020. The MG Gloster has been teased on various occasions thereafter wherein which the SUV’s off-road prowess, features were shown. Now, MG is ready to take the next step – bookings. The bookings of the MG Gloster have started and one can now book the SUV for Rs one lakh. One can logon to the website or visit any of the 200+ MG contact centres. At retail touchpoints, customers will be given the vehicle demo through a voice-guided technology. The MG Gloster will be launched in India next month and if you’ve not read this yet, here is the list of off-road oriented SUVs that will be launched next month. In the virtual press conference held today, MG officials also spoke about the powertrain on offer with this SUV. Here then are a few details that we have on the Gloster right now.

The MG Gloster will be launched in four variants. All the four variants – Super, Sharp, Smart and Savvy – will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel but in different states of tune. This 2.0-litre diesel engine, depending on the variant will come with a single turbocharger or two. The single-turbo unit will make 163hp/375Nm whereas the other motor will produce 218hp/480Nm. MG will offer the lower-powered engine with just two-wheel drive whereas the higher-powered version gets shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard.

There are drive modes on offer as well – seven in all. These will obviously be offered with the Savvy variants. Customers will also get different levels of traction control. MG claims that the SUV is the first level one autonomous in its segment. This claim is backed by adaptive cruise control, hands-free parking, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection. One also gets advanced tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Gloster will come in a six or seven-seats layout. Powered front seats with ventilation, 3-zone climate control and massage function for the driver. Needless to say, the car is also a connected one and the panoramic sunroof too is a given. Competition for the Gloster comes from the Mahindra Alturas G4, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

