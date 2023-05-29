MG Gloster Blackstorm launched at Rs 40.30 lakh: ADAS, design, price

The new Gloster Blackstorm is available in both 2WD and 4WD options and is powered by the 213bhp 2-litre twin-turbo diesel.

MG Motor has given its flagship model, the Gloster, a dark knight look with the new Blackstorm edition, which is available at Rs 40.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new limited edition will be available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions.

MG Gloster Blackstorm: Price

MG Gloster Price, ex-showroom Super 2WD (7 seater) Rs 32.60 lakh Sharp 2WD (7 seater) Rs 32.60 lakh Savvy 2WD (7 seater) Rs 39.00 lakh Blackstorm 2WD (6 / 7 seater) (New) Rs 40.30 lakh Savvy 4WD (6 / 7 seater) Rs 41.78 lakh Blackstorm 4WD (6 / 7 seater) (New) Rs 43.08 lakh

Like the standard Gloster, the Blackstorm edition is available as both a 6-and-7 seater. The 2WD version is priced at Rs 40.30 lakh, around Rs 1.30 lakh more premium than the standard Gloster’s Savvy trim. The price difference remains the same for the 4WD versions also.

MG Gloster Blackstorm: Design

With the new dark theme, the Gloster Darkstorm is available in Metal Black colour with red highlights. To make the SUV stand out, the red finishing touches are on the skid plates, outside rearview mirror, lower side body panels, engine bay hoot lid and headlight cluster. The rear Gloster emblem below the number plate area comes in gloss black, chrome finish twin rear diffuser, all-black rear bumper with red inserts, and dark alloy wheels with red brake callipers.

The dark theme continues in the cabin with steering-mounted controls highlighted in red. Inside door panels come with a black leather finish, the cabin sports 64 colours of ambient lighting and a 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with massage and memory driving position.

MG Gloster Blackstorm: ADAS feature

The Gloster comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System Level 1 which offers eleven additional safety features. The Blackstorm edition retains these functions like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and much more. Apart from this, the Gloster Blackstorm comes standard with six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera etc.

MG Gloster Blackstorm: Engine

The MG Gloster is available in two powertrain trims — 159bhp 2-litre turbo for the 2WD while for 4WD version gets a 2-litre twin turbo with an output of 213bhp. Both diesel engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Blackstorm edition is powered by the latter more powerful diesel motor. With the Terrain System, the 4WD Gloster has seven driving modes — Snow, Sand, Eco, Mud, Auto, Rock and Sport.

The Gloster takes on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian.

