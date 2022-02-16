MG eXpert launched: New-age car exploration platform

MG Motor India’s MG eXpert platform is a new product discovery and exploration tool that also enables a seamless blend of augmented reality and human intervention.

MG Motor India today has launched its new AR-powered car exploration platform for its buyers. With the MG eXpert, the company is implementing modern interaction techniques to aid consumers with a rather holistic buying experience. Also, the MG eXpert is using AR technology and human intervention to ease out the purchase exercise for buyers from their homes itself.

MG Motor India has partnered with Eccentric Engines for the development and integration of the Experience Manager tool. With a seamless audio-visual interaction, the Experience Manager tool reduces all the distortions associated with virtual interactions, making it as realistic as a face-to-face conversation.

Speaking on the launch of MG eXpert, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform. As an Auto-Tech brand, MG has introduced several industry ‘firsts’ in the Indian automotive space. With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple & convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home.”

The new-age exploration service will also help the buyers in visualizing their purchase in multiple colours and variants that are available for various MG models, along with add-on accessories. The platform brings in product experts on board as well. Hence, buyers can also get the exact on-road price for their vehicles, variant comparison, and expected delivery date. In fact, a test drive can also be booked at a dealership near to the customer.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, Eccentric Engine says, “We are thrilled to have progressed our relationship with MG Motor to take virtual interactions to a brand-new level with an integrated suite of products. Our new Experience Manager will provide immense opportunities to our partner MG Motor and their dealership partners to create unparalleled engagement with their customers by changing the very nature of interactions.”