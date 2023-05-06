MG Comet vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Variant-wise price comparison

MG Motor India has officially launched the all-new Comet EV. Priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom, it is India’s most affordable electric car. Bookings for the same will open on May 15 and the deliveries will commence from May 22, 2023. Here’s how the new MG Comet will fare against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in price comparison.
MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Price in India
MG Comet
|MG Comet EV variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Pace
|Rs 7.98 lakh
|Play
|Rs 9.28 lakh
|Plush
|Rs 9.98 lakh
Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke
Tata Tiago EV
|Tata Tiago EV variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|XE
|Rs 8.69 lakh
|XT
|Rs 9.29 lakh
|XT LR
|Rs 10.19 lakh
|XZ+ LR
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|XZ+ LR Tech Lux
|Rs 11.49 lakh
|XZ+ LR with 7.2 kW charger
|Rs 11.49 lakh
|XZ+ LR Tech Lux with 7.2 kW charger
|Rs 11.99 lakh
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Citroen eC3
|Citroen eC3 variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Live
|Rs 11.50 lakh
|Feel
|Rs 12.13 lakh
|Feel vibe pack
|Rs 12.18 lakh
|Feel dual-tone vibe pack
|Rs 12.43 lakh
As one can see in the above tables, the MG Comet EV is offered in three variants and is priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh. The prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh while the Citroen eC3 retails from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Watch Video | MG Comet EV Review:
MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery and range
The MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. Citroen eC3 features a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 320 km on a single charge. Tata Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version and they are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km per charge respectively.
Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.