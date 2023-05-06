scorecardresearch

MG Comet vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Variant-wise price comparison

The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how India’s most affordable electric car fares against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in a variant-wise price check.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3
MG Comet, Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 are India's most affordable electric cars

MG Motor India has officially launched the all-new Comet EV. Priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom, it is India’s most affordable electric car. Bookings for the same will open on May 15 and the deliveries will commence from May 22, 2023. Here’s how the new MG Comet will fare against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in price comparison.

MG Comet EV review

MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Price in India

MG Comet

MG Comet EV variantPrice (ex-showroom)
PaceRs 7.98 lakh
PlayRs 9.28 lakh
PlushRs 9.98 lakh

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Also Read
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV variantPrice (ex-showroom)
XERs 8.69 lakh
XTRs 9.29 lakh
XT LRRs 10.19 lakh
XZ+ LRRs 10.99 lakh
XZ+ LR Tech LuxRs 11.49 lakh
XZ+ LR with 7.2 kW chargerRs 11.49 lakh
XZ+ LR Tech Lux with 7.2 kW chargerRs 11.99 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

citroen ec3

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3 variantPrice (ex-showroom)
LiveRs 11.50 lakh
FeelRs 12.13 lakh
Feel vibe packRs 12.18 lakh
Feel dual-tone vibe packRs 12.43 lakh

As one can see in the above tables, the MG Comet EV is offered in three variants and is priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh. The prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh while the Citroen eC3 retails from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | MG Comet EV Review:

MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery and range

The MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. Citroen eC3 features a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 320 km on a single charge. Tata Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version and they are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km per charge respectively.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 19:45 IST