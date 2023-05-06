MG Comet vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Variant-wise price comparison

The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how India’s most affordable electric car fares against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in a variant-wise price check.

MG Motor India has officially launched the all-new Comet EV. Priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom, it is India’s most affordable electric car. Bookings for the same will open on May 15 and the deliveries will commence from May 22, 2023. Here’s how the new MG Comet will fare against the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in price comparison.

MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Price in India

MG Comet

MG Comet EV variant Price (ex-showroom) Pace Rs 7.98 lakh Play Rs 9.28 lakh Plush Rs 9.98 lakh

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV variant Price (ex-showroom) XE Rs 8.69 lakh XT Rs 9.29 lakh XT LR Rs 10.19 lakh XZ+ LR Rs 10.99 lakh XZ+ LR Tech Lux Rs 11.49 lakh XZ+ LR with 7.2 kW charger Rs 11.49 lakh XZ+ LR Tech Lux with 7.2 kW charger Rs 11.99 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Citroen eC3

Citroen eC3 variant Price (ex-showroom) Live Rs 11.50 lakh Feel Rs 12.13 lakh Feel vibe pack Rs 12.18 lakh Feel dual-tone vibe pack Rs 12.43 lakh

As one can see in the above tables, the MG Comet EV is offered in three variants and is priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh. The prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh while the Citroen eC3 retails from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Watch Video | MG Comet EV Review:

MG Comet vs Tiago EV vs Citroen eC3: Battery and range

The MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. Citroen eC3 features a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 320 km on a single charge. Tata Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version and they are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km per charge respectively.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.