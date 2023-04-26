scorecardresearch

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Price, specs, range comparison

The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how India’s most affordable electric vehicle fares against the Tata Tiago EV in a spec-based comparison.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV
MG Comet and Tata Tiago are the most affordable electric cars in India

MG Motor India has finally announced the prices of the much-awaited Comet EV. The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is now India’s most affordable electric vehicle and undercuts the Tiago EV by Rs 71,000. Here’s how the new MG Comet fares against the Tata Tiago EV in a specification-based comparison. 

mg comet

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Battery and driving range 

SpecificationComet EVTiago EV
Battery capacity17.3 kWh19.2 & 24 kWh
Driving range 230 km250 & 315 km

The new MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it’s claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. Tata Tiago EV, on the other hand, is offered with two different battery pack options. It gets 19.2 & 24 kWh battery packs and they are claimed to offer a range of 250 & 315 km on a single charge respectively. 

Also Read
tiago ev price in india

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Dimensions

SpecificationComet EVTiago EV
Length2,974 mm3,769 mm
Width 1,505 mm1,677 mm
Height 1,640 mm1,536 mm
Wheelbase 2,010 mm2,400 mm
mg comet features

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Performance and charging time

SpecificationComet EVTiago EV
Power 42 bhp60 & 74 bhp
Torque 110 Nm110 & 114 Nm
Charging time (AC)Up to 7 hoursUp to 8.7 hours

Tata Tiago EV as well as the MG Comet get a single electric motor. While the Comet churns out 42 bhp, the Tiago EV develops 60 & 74 bhp depending on the variant. The Comet can be fully charged in 7 hours while the Tiago EV takes up to 8.7 hours. It’s worth mentioning that the MG Comet doesn’t support DC fast charging while the Tiago EV can be juiced up in just 58 minutes using a DC fast charger. 

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Price in India 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
MG Comet EVRs 7.98 lakh
Tata Tiago EVRs 8.69 lakh – Rs 11.99 lakh

The new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh while the Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. MG Motor will reveal the variant-wise prices of the Comet EV next month. Bookings for the same will begin on May 15 and the deliveries will commence by the end of next month.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 14:25 IST