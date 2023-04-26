MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Price, specs, range comparison

The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how India’s most affordable electric vehicle fares against the Tata Tiago EV in a spec-based comparison.

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Battery and driving range

Specification Comet EV Tiago EV Battery capacity 17.3 kWh 19.2 & 24 kWh Driving range 230 km 250 & 315 km

The new MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it’s claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. Tata Tiago EV, on the other hand, is offered with two different battery pack options. It gets 19.2 & 24 kWh battery packs and they are claimed to offer a range of 250 & 315 km on a single charge respectively.

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Dimensions

Specification Comet EV Tiago EV Length 2,974 mm 3,769 mm Width 1,505 mm 1,677 mm Height 1,640 mm 1,536 mm Wheelbase 2,010 mm 2,400 mm

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Performance and charging time

Specification Comet EV Tiago EV Power 42 bhp 60 & 74 bhp Torque 110 Nm 110 & 114 Nm Charging time (AC) Up to 7 hours Up to 8.7 hours

Tata Tiago EV as well as the MG Comet get a single electric motor. While the Comet churns out 42 bhp, the Tiago EV develops 60 & 74 bhp depending on the variant. The Comet can be fully charged in 7 hours while the Tiago EV takes up to 8.7 hours. It’s worth mentioning that the MG Comet doesn’t support DC fast charging while the Tiago EV can be juiced up in just 58 minutes using a DC fast charger.

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) MG Comet EV Rs 7.98 lakh Tata Tiago EV Rs 8.69 lakh – Rs 11.99 lakh

The new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh while the Tata Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. MG Motor will reveal the variant-wise prices of the Comet EV next month. Bookings for the same will begin on May 15 and the deliveries will commence by the end of next month.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates