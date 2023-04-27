The MG Comet has a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh and boasts of a running cost of just Rs 519 per month if you clock 1000km.

MG has launched the most-affordable EV in India at an introductory price of Rs. 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom undercutting the previous most-affordable EV, the Tata Tiago EV. Now for a quirky comparison of sorts and to check how the Comet can be a mass-market EV, let us position it alongside one of the most value-for-money hatchbacks, the Swift.

MG Comet EV vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Power and battery

The MG Comet rivals the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

The MG Comet is powered by a 17.3kWh battery and a single electric motor that produces 42bhp and 110Nm of torque. The battery is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and claims an ARAI-certified range of 230km. Know all about the battery and charging time of the MG Comet EV HERE. It also gets 3 drives modes.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1197cc petrol engine that produces 87bhp and 113Nm of torque and is leaps and bounds ahead of the Comet EV in terms of power.

MG Comet EV vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

The Swift is arguably one of the most-successful Maruti Suzuki product that has attracted buyers from all age groups.

The MG Comet EV boasts of two 10.25-inch screens – one is the infotainment system and the other is the digital instrument cluster. The Comet EV gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls and over 55 connected features. To keep its passengers safe, the Comet EV gets dual airbags, ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a reverse camera. The front passenger seat a one-touch tumble and fold feature!.

The Swift also gets dual front airbags, ABS, EBD and ESP along with reverse parking sensors and a reverse parking camera. The Swift gets a single 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets cruise control, automatic climate control and a remote keyless entry system.

MG Comet EV vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.03 lakh, ex-showroom. It claims a mileage of 22kmpl for both petrol manual and automatic variants. The MG Comet has a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh and boasts of a running cost of just Rs 519 per month if you clock 1000km.