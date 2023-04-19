MG Comet EV to be unveiled today: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new MG Comet EV will be unveiled in India today, i.e. on April 19, 2023. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this small electric vehicle.

MG Motor India will take the wraps off its second all-electric offering for the Indian market today, i.e. on April 19, 2023. The ZS EV, MG’s first electric car, was launched in January 2020 and the company is now making its entry into a new small electric vehicle segment with the Comet. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about the upcoming MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV: Design and dimensions

The upcoming MG Comet EV will be unlike any other vehicle currently on sale in India. It will be a three-door electric hatchback with a unique design and compact footprints. The Comet will measure 2,974 mm in length, 1,631 mm in height, 1,505 mm in width and it will have a 2,010 mm wheelbase.

MG Comet EV: Interior and features

On the inside, the MG Comet will be pretty feature-rich just like the other MG cars. It will get dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the instrument cluster and the other as an infotainment system), a two-spoke steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, etc.

MG Comet EV: Battery and range

The upcoming MG Comet EV is likely to get a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it should offer a driving range of 250 km on a single charge. MG might also offer multiple battery pack options with the Comet.

MG Comet EV: Performance and charging time

The MG Comet will be powered by a single, rear-axle mounted electric motor that will deliver nearly 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. It won’t support DC charging and juicing it up from 0 to 100 percent will take around 8.5 hours using a regular AC charger.

MG Comet EV: Price and competition

MG Motor India will reveal the prices of the Comet in the coming months. The MG Comet EV is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will directly take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, etc.

