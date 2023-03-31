MG Comet EV spotted testing in Gurugram; Price, expected launch date

The MG Comet is expected to get a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels.

MG’s upcoming electric vehicle Comet EV has been gearing up for a launch in India and it has now been caught testing in Gurugram in a very colourful avatar.

The MG Comet EV is a compact electric vehicle expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh and rival the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 in India. The Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV and will be MG’s second fully electric offering in India. It is expected to launch in India sometime in April 2023.

The MG Comet is expected to get a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels. The compact EV will claim a mileage of 150 km on a full charge. According to reports, the MG Air will be a premium offering despite its small size and will be priced more than the Tata Tiago EV that starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh.