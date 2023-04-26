MG Comet EV price announcement today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

MG Motor India will announce the prices of the Comet EV today at 11 AM and you can watch its LIVE launch updates here. The MG Comet EV will directly rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce its newest and smallest electric vehicle for the Indian market. The prices of the all-new MG Comet EV will be revealed today at 11 AM and you can watch its LIVE launch updates here. With the Comet, MG is venturing into a new small electric vehicle segment and this will be the company’s second EV in India after the MG ZS EV.

MG Comet EV: Watch LIVE launch here

MG Motor India will announce the prices of the new Comet EV this morning at 11 AM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We have already driven this tech-laden fancy electric car on the roads of Delhi-NCR. Stay tuned for our first drive impressions that will go live on April 27.

MG Comet EV: Battery, range and performance

The upcoming MG Comet EV is likely to get a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it should offer a driving range of around 250 km on a single charge. It will be powered by a single, rear-axle mounted electric motor that will deliver nearly 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The Comet EV will take nearly 8.5 hours to be fully charged using a regular AC charger.

MG Comet EV: Expected price and competition

The new MG Comet EV is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will directly take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, etc. For reference, the Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh while the Citroen eC3 retails from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.43 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

