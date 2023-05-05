MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh: Variant-wise prices explained

The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India and it has been priced from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom. It will take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, etc.

MG Motor India has revealed the full price list of the much-anticipated Comet EV. The prices of the all-new MG Comet EV range from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it is India’s most affordable electric car and undercuts the top-spec Tata Tiago EV by a whopping Rs 2 lakh. The variant-wise prices of the MG Comet EV are mentioned in the table below.

MG Comet EV: Variant-wise prices

MG Comet EV variant Price (ex-showroom) Pace Rs 7.98 lakh Play Rs 9.28 lakh Plush Rs 9.98 lakh

The new MG Comet EV is offered in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush. Its prices range from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth noting that these are introductory prices and will remain valid for the first 5,000 buyers only. Bookings for the same will begin on May 15 and the deliveries will commence from May 22, 2023.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

MG Comet EV: Battery, range and performance

The MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. It gets a single electric motor that churns out 42 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. MG claims that the Comet EV can be fully charged in 7 hours using a regular AC charger and it doesn’t support DC fast charging.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | MG Comet EV Review:

MG Comet EV: Features and competition

In terms of features, the MG Comet sports twin screens, one for the infotainment system and the other one for instrumentation. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, OTA updates, three drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and full keyless go. The safety equipment includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, TPMS, etc.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.