MG Comet EV India debut on April 19: All you need to know

The all-new MG Comet EV will make its official debut in India on April 19, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about this mini electric car that is likely to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Motor India is gearing up to introduce its second all-electric offering in the Indian market. While the MG ZS EV was launched in January 2020, the company will now venture into a new small electric vehicle segment with Comet. The all-new MG Comet EV will make its official debut in India on April 19, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about it.

MG Comet EV: Design and features

MG Comet will be a three-door electric hatchback with a unique design, unlike any other EV currently on sale in India. It will measure 2,974 mm in length, 1,631 mm in height, 1,505 mm in width and have a 2,010 mm wheelbase. Despite being an entry-level EV, the new Comet will be loaded with features up to the brim. It will get dual 10.25-inch screens, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

MG Comet EV: Battery, range and performance

The upcoming MG Comet EV is likely to get a 20 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that might offer a driving range of around 250 km on a single charge. It will be powered by a single, rear-axle mounted electric motor that should be good for 45 bhp. It won’t support DC charging and juicing it up from 0 to 100 percent will take around 8.5 hours using a regular AC charger.

MG Comet EV: Price and competition

The new MG Comet will be a one-of-a-kind electric vehicle in the Indian market. Its production has already begun and the prices are expected to be announced soon. MG’s Comet is expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It will directly take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, etc.

