MG Motor India has launched a new special edition model of the Comet EV in India. Dubbed as the Gamer Edition, this limited edition model gets aesthetic updates over the standard model. Available with the all three variants of the Comet EV— Pace, Play and Plush, the Gamer Edition is offered at a premium of Rs 64,999 over the existing cost of the car.

Interested customers can purchase this special edition model via the company’s official website or at MG dealerships across the country. The Comet EV Gamer Edition has been designed and conceptualised by Indian gamer Naman Mathur, better known as ‘MORTAL’ in the gaming field.

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition: How’s it different?

The Gamer Edition gets embellishments on its exterior and interior to make it distinct over the standard Comet EV. The exterior of the micro electric hatch is made out of recycled plastic material, highlighted with dark chrome, metallic finishes and illuminated textures. These include body side moulding, ‘Comet’ branding on roof, special wheel covers and font and rear fog lamp garnish.

The interior of the cabin is spruced up with Neon elements derived from glowing materials. These include special seat covers, steering wheel cover, contrasting inserts on dashboard and door panels and new carpet mat. It also gets a tactile pattern on the key that appeals to the gaming enthusiasts.

MG Comet EV Gamer Edition: Specs

MG Motor has made no changes to the specifications of the Comet EV in the Gamer Edition. It gets the same 17.3 kWh battery pack that offers a maximum range of 230 km. This battery feeds energy to an electric motor that generates a peak output of 41.42 bhp and 110 Nm. According to MG, the battery can be charged from 0-100% in 7 hours using a 3.3 kW charger.