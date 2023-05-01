MG Comet EV arrives at dealerships across India: Test drives begin

The MG Comet EV has started arriving at dealerships across the country and test drives for the same have begun. This electric car has been priced from Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Motor India recently launched its much-awaited Comet EV. The all-new MG Comet EV has been priced from Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. This cute little electric car has started arriving at dealerships across the country and test drives for the same have begun. Bookings for the MG Comet will open on May 15 while the deliveries will commence by the end of this month.

MG Comet EV has us feeling like a total celeb 😎🔥💰 and we are ready to be papped.



If you too are ready to turn heads on the road, book a test drive today!#CometEV #UrbanMobility #MorrisGarages #MGMotorIndia #TechVibes #TestDrive pic.twitter.com/IgYk6aJ2sI — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) April 30, 2023

MG Comet EV: Test drives and bookings

MG Motor India commenced test drives for the Comet on April 27. One can visit their nearest MG dealership to check out this electric car and reserve it unofficially. However, the official bookings for the Comet will commence on May 15 and the deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of this month. The company will announce its variant-wise prices in the coming days.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

MG Comet EV: Battery, range and performance

The MG Comet EV gets a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 230 km per charge. It is propelled by a single electric motor that churns out 42 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The Comet can be fully charged in 7 hours using a regular AC charger but it doesn’t support DC fast charging.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | MG Comet EV Review:

MG Comet EV: Price and competition

The prices of the new MG Comet EV start at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. MG Motor India will announce its variant-wise prices soon and its top-spec trim is likely to cost around Rs 10 lakh. This small electric car directly takes on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Citroen eC3.

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.