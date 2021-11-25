MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

MG's production unit in Halol, Gujrat, will now be using wind-solar hybrid power via CleanMax's Rajkot-based plant to meet 50 per cent of its total requirement.

November 25, 2021 4:27 PM

 

MG has partnered with CleanMax to receive around 50 per cent of its Halol-based production unit’s energy requirements via a wind-solar hybrid energy park. The partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd will set up a wind-solar hybrid power park to generate roughly 4.85 MW of power for the MG’s facility. The partnership will help the British brand save up to 2 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 for 15 years, which is equivalent to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

However, the MG’s Halol unit will only be able to draw energy from the hybrid plant by February 2022 for the next 15 years via CleanMax’s hybrid park based in Rajkot. Talking about CleanMax, it is the first renewable energy firm to develop a wind-solar hybrid power park in the state of Gujarat to retail clean energy to private consumers. CleanMax is planning to expand its production capacity to 150 MW by the year 2022.

MG’s commitment towards building a sustainable future align well with CleanMax’s vision. The automaker has been making efforts to promote EV adoption in the Indian market with its ZS EV, which was the company’s first pure electric SUV in our market. The electric SUV was introduced with an initiative to encourage people to adopt zero-emission vehicles.

About the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.”

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and MD of CleanMax said, “We are honoured that MG Motor India has chosen CleanMax as its sustainability partner. By supplying 50% of its power requirement from our Hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in their CO2 emissions. We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone Solar or Wind power, Wind Solar Hybrid Power provides round the clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy.”

