At the turn of the decade, the next big technological inroad will be connected vehicles. Which means that companies will have to start working towards integrating this technology into their cars today. The first to announce is a company that is yet to begin its campaign in the Indian market. MG Motor has announced their partnership with Cisco IoT UNLIMIT- a specialist IoT services provider, to develop connected mobility enabled vehicles.

Now MG which is set to launch their new SUV in India next year to take on the likes of the Mahindra Alturas, the Toyota Fortuner and the Honda CR-V, is betting big in the field of connected mobility. At an event to announce their collaboration with Cisco IoT UNLIMIT MG Motor also released a detailed white paper that outlined the benefits of Connected cars ‘Connected Mobility - Growing Possibilities in India’ in association with management consulting firm Arthur D. Little. According to the report, the value of the connected mobility market could reach a size of $3 Billion USD by 2020 in India. Currently, only 2% of cars in India are considered connected cars. According to MG Motor, the demand for a connected car service is expected to grow exponentially in India, almost concurrent to global trends. This is even truer considering that India has been a barometer mirroring global trends in more than one aspect. Globally, the size of the connected mobility market is projected to grow to $175 Billion USD by 2020, as against $44 Billion USD in 2015, according to the report.

Speaking on the move to connected vehicles, Rajeev Chaba President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said that the automotive industry is presently in the process of a metamorphosis, as is the case with most forms of technology. MG aims to take the lead in connected mobility and establish the connected vehicle ecosystem in India. Chaba went on to say that the partnership between both tech giants involves incorporating tracking, security and navigation amongst many other features in our vehicles, with an aim to offer a differentiated customer experience in India. Commenting on the occasion, Alok Srivastava, Regional MD, SEA (Cisco IoT) said, “Cars of the future would not be seen just as a product but a platform, through which various services can be offered. A vehicle that is constantly connected offers a myriad of opportunities. It gives us great pleasure to associate with an iconic name such as MG Motor to accelerate the Connected Automobile revolution collectively.”’

The first MG SUV is expected to launch in the months to come and is expected to be followed by an all-electric SUV. The vehicles will all conform to three key pillars for the company diversity, innovation and safety. Now we can also expect them to be among the first connected vehicles in the country. Although we will have to wait to understand the depth of the connectivity that they will offer.