‘MG CARE at Home’ relaunched: Car sanitisation and minor repairs at your doorstep 

On popular demand, MG Motors India has brought back their MG CARE at Home service which provides contactless car servicing and sanitisation right at the customer's home.

By:Updated: Jun 21, 2021 9:25 PM
MG Care at Home service relaunched

While some states have started to lift lockdown restrictions across the country and more and more people are beginning to step out, the danger of Covid-19 is still very real. The virus has not gone away and the population is still at risk of being infected. At such a time, it is wise to stay indoors as much as possible. MG Motor India has re-launched their ‘MG CARE at Home’ programme that could help their customers reduce a trip to the workshop. According to the company, the program was brought back due to customer demands and it makes sense as it is best to keep your outings to a minimum right now. 

MG Care at Home service relaunched

Under the initiative, the carmaker will send a trained technician right to the customer’s doorsteps to carry out minor maintenance and sanitisation work. This is a contactless experience and can save an unnecessary trip to the company’s workshop for smaller issues. Customers can use the My MG app to access this facility using their smartphones and have minor repairs and fitments done to their car. Additionally, the service also includes things like fumigation, dry wash and general health check-up. Of course, if the repair job is too big or requires special equipment, the car will have to be sent to the workshop.  

“Our aim is to offer our customers the assurance and services at the comfort of their homes in the New Normal. While social distancing and required norms are adhered to on-site, the staff undergoes an additional layer of check prior to visiting the customers’ homes. This initiative is in addition to various other contactless programs introduced by MG like MG V Phy – a voice-guided audio demonstration at our dealerships and a digital suite of experiences for online car purchase,” said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer and senior vice president, MG Motor India. 

Apart from allowing you to access the MG CARE at Home service, the My MG app also allows customers access to a whole host of features like locating the nearest dealer, checking their vehicle’s service history, finding out the estimate for servicing, get 24×7 chat support and more. 

 

