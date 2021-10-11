MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

MG Motor India has today launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in the country. So, how does the new MG Astor fare against the other mid-size SUVs in the segment? Let’s find out!

MG Motor India has today finally launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in the country. The MG Astor is now the most affordable MG car on sale in India. The Astor is essentially a petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV but with a host of cosmetic updates and a lot more features. This feature-rich mid-size SUV has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. But, how does the Astor fare against the other mid-size SUVs in the segment? That’s exactly what we are going to find out in this specification-based comparison of the new MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq.

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Engine Specifications

The new MG Astor is offered in India with two BS6 compliant petrol engines. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 110 HP of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT. It also gets a more powerful 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 140 HP of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only.

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos share their mechanicals with each other. Both these SUVs get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 115 HP of power and 144 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT in the Creta, while the Seltos also gets a 6-speed iMT too. They also get a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DCT in the Creta while the Seltos also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Finally, they get a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is good for 115 HP and 250 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

Just like the Creta and the Seltos, the Kushaq and the Taigun share mechanicals with each other. Both these SUVs get two turbo petrol engines. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 115 HP of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. They also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 150 HP of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The 1.5-litre TSI motor features an active cylinder deactivation technology too.

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Dimensions

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price in India

The introductory prices of the all-new MG Astor start at Rs 9.78 lakh and they go up to Rs 16.78 lakh. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 10.16 lakh – Rs 17.87 lakh, Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh – Rs 18.10 lakh. The Volkswagen Taigun retails between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.49 lakh while the Skoda Kushaq is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which mid-size SUV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

