MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

The MG Astor is ready to take on the might of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. But how do its variants line-up, and what do they offer? We find out.

MG has dropped the brand new Astor SUV into the Indian market. The MG Astor is designed to take on one of the most competitive segments in the market. The Compact SUV segment features many choices like the Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the mighty pair consisting of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

The Astor will come powered by two petrol engine options. It will include a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder engine which is good for 110hp and 144Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. There will also be another 1.3-litre, 3-cylinder turbo engine offering 140hp and 220Nm of torque. This 220 Turbo engine will only use a 6-speed torque converter option.

The MG Astor will be distributed into four trim lines — Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The new SUV brings quite a few things to the segment to take the fight to its rivals. We break the four variants down to see what they have in store.

MG Astor Style Variant Features

The Style variant of the MG Astor is the entry-level model offering a boatload of cool features as standard. The features it comes loaded with include variable electric power steering with three modes, hill descent control, ESP, full LED headlamps with DRLs, leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trim, and centre console. Additionally, it features auto climate control with a PM 2.5 filter, rear defogger, remote keyless entry, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This variant will be available only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine and only with the manual transmission.

MG Astor Super Variant Features

Like the Style, the Super variant also comes in only the 1.5-litre engine with the manual but adds the CVT option. It also offers all the features of the Style, but MG throws some more stuff into the mix. With the Super variant, the wheels get upsized to 17-inch silver alloy wheels, LED taillights are added with a reversing camera, while the front fog lamps offer cornering function. The Astor Super also comes equipped with an electric parking brake and the CVT model also has an auto-hold function. The 10-1-inch touchscreen is enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with steering mounted controls, while speakers and tweeters are added to the package.

MG Astor Smart Variant Features

The third-tier variant of the MG Astor is the Smart trim option. The Astor Smart is available with both engine options. While it builds on the features of the Super trim, the Smart comes with MG’s new personal AI assistant, a digital car key that runs on Bluetooth and iSmart Connected car tech with 80+ internet-enabled features. MG has equipped this model with additional equipment like heated, electronically operated and folding ORVMs, a 7-inch digital driver instrument cluster, push button engine start/stop, side airbags, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitors, and speed assist system manual mode. The exterior is available with a sporty black theme with the “BRIT Dynamic” Pack. While the interior in the Astor Smart variant comes laid out in a new Tuxedo Black theme with the seats draped in perforated leather.

MG Astor Sharp Variant Features

The MG Astor Sharp is the top-of-the-line trim. It offers all the features the Style, Super, and Smart variants have. But it comes loaded with a lot more. The Astor Sharp offers the much-in-demand panoramic sunroof, front and rear brake calipers finished in red behind the 17-inch alloy wheels, side curtain airbags, 360-degree parking camera, blind-spot monitor, and a 6-way adjustable driver seat. However, the top-spec Astor is also the first car in the segment to feature Level 2 Autonomous Drive technology. This enables functions like Rear Drive Assist, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and radar-guided cruise control.

MG Astor ex-showroom pricing:

MG Astor 1.5-litre Vi-Ti Tech Manual

Style – ₹9.78 lakh

Super – ₹11.28 lakh

Smart – ₹12.98 lakh

Sharp – ₹13.98 lakh

MG Astor 1.5-litre Vi-Ti Tech CVT

Super – ₹12.68 lakh

Smart – ₹14.18 lakh

Sharp – ₹14.98 lakh

MG Astor 1.3-litre 220 Turbo AT

Smart – ₹15.88 lakh

Sharp – ₹16.78 lakh

