MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

The MG Astor will introduce Level 2 Autonomous drive technology to the Indian compact SUV segment. The MG Astor will be offered with two petrol engines to take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

MG India has introduced a new SUV to the Indian market. Bringing in Level 2 Autonomous drive technology, the MG Astor will slot itself into the highly competitive compact SUV space. The MG Astor is essentially based on the MG ZS, of which we already have the electric ZS EV on sale in India. However, the Astor looks to differentiate itself with a few segment-first technology offerings. Here are the key things you should know about the MG Astor.

MG Astor Engine, Transmission

The MG Astor is essentially the ICE powered version of the ZS EV already on sale in India. But, it drops the batteries and electric motors for a pair of petrol engine options. The first engine option is the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine called the “Brit Dynamic 220Turbo”. It will come only with a 6-speed automatic transmission and is rated to develop 140hp and 220Nm of torque.

The second engine choice that will be offered with the Astor is the 1.5-litre petrol engine which is capable of generating 110hp and 144Nm of torque. This engine will be available with a manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

MG Astor – AI-Enabled Virtual Personal Assistant

The MG Astor also comes equipped with an AI-enabled personal virtual assistant. MG claims the with voice commands, the assistant can deliver information from Wikipedia, jokes, latest news, emojis, festival gifs, Chit-Chat Function, Navigation, Music, operate select in-car controls, offer critical warnings automatically, and also understands “Hing-Lish”, a combination of Hindi and English commands.

MG Astor — ADAS (Level 2)

As a first in the segment, MG will offer the Astor with Level 2 Autonomous driving. Level 2 means that the vehicle can take charge of steering, braking and acceleration duties. However, it is available when certain road conditions are met and does require driver intervention. The ADAS features on the MG Astor include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking (vehicle and pedestrian), Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Speed warning, Speed Assist System, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Blind Sport Detection and intelligent Headlamps Control.

MG Astor – In-car Applications

The MG Astor will come enabled with inbuilt navigation using 4D maps by Map My India, Parking reservation service with Park+, in-vehicle entertainment from Jio Saavn, a digital vehicle passport with KOINEARTH.

MG Astor – Features

As standard, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the MG Astor will be offered as standard and will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Astor will also offer a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped steering wheel, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, steering modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic), and more. Customers will also be able to choose three interior trim options dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory, and Tuxedo Black. The Astor will also feature LED projector headlamps with DRLs, red pained front brake callipers, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, LED tail lamps, to name a few.

The MG Astor is designed to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. MG is expected to announce the price of the new Astor SUV at the launch around the upcoming festive season this year. We expect prices for the Astor to be between Rs 10 -17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.