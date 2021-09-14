MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

The MG Astor will make its India debut tomorrow, and it will be the first car in the segment offering level 2 Autonomous driving technology.

MG Motor India has confirmed that it will introduce a new SUV in the Indian market. The MG Astor will be launched soon, however, the Chinese owned automaker will debut the new SUV tomorrow. The price announcement is likely to take place closer to the festive season. The coolest feature the MG Aston will have to offer would be its Level 2 Autonomous drive technology. It is likely to come powered by petrol engines only.

The MG Astor will feature Level 2 Autonomous Driving Technology. Level 2 means that Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist functions can work together to drive by themselves if road conditions are favourable. Level 2 technology allows the vehicle’s acceleration, braking, and steering to be controlled by the system automatically. However, the system is designed to support the driver and not replace them even momentarily. The vehicle has sensors that monitor the driver’s eyes checking for their attention. MG is said to have revised the system to work in Indian traffic conditions.

The system in the Astor includes mid-range radars, multi-performance camera for ADAS, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention to name a few.

The Astor will also include in-car applications that will run through its connected vehicle system. It will offer navigation from MapMyIndia, JioSaavn app, Park+ and more.

Under the bonnet, the MG Astor is expected to either come with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is available internationally. It is also possible that MG offers the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Astor. Both engines is designed to be offered with manual and automatic transmissions. However, we will know more in detail about the MG Astor tomorrow when the automaker debuts the SUV.

