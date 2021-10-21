MG Astor SUV sold out for 2021: Deliveries to commence from 1st November

MG Motor India has announced that the MG Astor is completely sold out for the year 2021. The bookings for this mid-size SUV commenced this morning and the deliveries will begin from November 1, 2021.

MG Motor India recently launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The MG Astor is India’s first SUV with level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AI inside. This new mid-size SUV is currently priced between Rs 9.78 lakh – Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom, and introductory. The official bookings for the MG Astor commenced this morning. Now, the company has announced that the MG Astor is completely sold out for the year 2021.

According to the company, the first batch of 5,000 units of the MG Astor was completely sold out in just minutes after the commencement of the bookings. MG Motor India aims to deliver those first 5,000 units of the SUV within this year. The deliveries of the new MG Astor will commence from November 1, 2021. The bookings for this mid-size SUV are still open and the customers can now book Astor for 2022 through the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest authorized MG showroom.

Watch Video | MG Astor First Drive Review:

Commenting on the phenomenal response for the Astor, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

The MG Astor is offered in five trim levels, namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. The introductory price of this SUV was valid for 2021 only. So, for fresh bookings for the year 2022, the company will charge the revised prices which have not been revealed yet. Talking about its engine specs, the MG Astor is offered in India with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT.

It also gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 140 PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. The MG Astor is a very feature-rich car. It gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and many more goodies. The new MG Astor directly rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, etc.

