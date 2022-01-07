MG Astor SUV gets first price hike: Check new vs old price list here

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the MG Astor SUV by up to Rs 35,000. The prices of the new MG Astor now range between Rs 9.98 lakh – Rs 17.73 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG Motor India launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in October 2021 at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, after three months of its official launch, the introductory prices of the SUV have come to an end. The new MG Astor has got dearer by up to Rs 35,000, and its prices now range between Rs 9.98 lakh – Rs 17.73 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have the variant-wise new vs old prices of the MG Astor SUV:

MG Astor Variant New Price Old Price Difference Style MT Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 9.78 lakh Rs 20,000 Super MT Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.28 lakh Rs 22,000 Super CVT Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh Rs 30,000 Smart MT Rs 13.28 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 30,000 Smart CVT Rs 14.48 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 30,000 Smart AT Turbo Rs 16.18 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Rs 30,000 Sharp MT Rs 14.28 lakh Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 30,000 Sharp CVT Rs 15.28 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 30,000 Sharp AT Turbo Rs 17.00 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Rs 22,000 Savvy CVT Rs 16.13 lakh Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 35,000 Savvy CVT Red Rs 16.23 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Rs 35,000 Savvy Turbo AT Rs 17.73 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 35,000

As you can see in the above table, the base Style MT variant of the SUV has got a price hike of Rs 20,000 while the top-end Savvy trim has received a uniform increment of Rs 35,000. Most of the mid-spec variants have got a price hike of Rs 30,000. Now, if we talk about its specifications, the MG Astor is offered in India with two different petrol engines.

Watch Video | MG Astor Review:

The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 108 hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT. The MG Astor also gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 138 hp of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only.

In terms of features, the MG Astor gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and many more goodies. It also gets level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc. The MG Astor directly rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, etc.

