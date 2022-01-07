MG Astor SUV gets first price hike: Check new vs old price list here

MG Motor India has increased the prices of the MG Astor SUV by up to Rs 35,000. The prices of the new MG Astor now range between Rs 9.98 lakh – Rs 17.73 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written By Shakti Nath Jha

MG Motor India launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in October 2021 at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, after three months of its official launch, the introductory prices of the SUV have come to an end. The new MG Astor has got dearer by up to Rs 35,000, and its prices now range between Rs 9.98 lakh – Rs 17.73 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have the variant-wise new vs old prices of the MG Astor SUV: 

MG Astor VariantNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Style MTRs 9.98 lakhRs 9.78 lakhRs 20,000
Super MTRs 11.50 lakhRs 11.28 lakhRs 22,000
Super CVTRs 12.98 lakhRs 12.68 lakhRs 30,000
Smart MTRs 13.28 lakhRs 12.98 lakhRs 30,000
Smart CVTRs 14.48 lakhRs 14.18 lakhRs 30,000
Smart AT TurboRs 16.18 lakhRs 15.88 lakhRs 30,000
Sharp MTRs 14.28 lakhRs 13.98 lakhRs 30,000
Sharp CVTRs 15.28 lakhRs 14.98 lakhRs 30,000
Sharp AT TurboRs 17.00 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Rs 22,000
Savvy CVTRs 16.13 lakh Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 35,000
Savvy CVT RedRs 16.23 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Rs 35,000
Savvy Turbo ATRs 17.73 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 35,000

As you can see in the above table, the base Style MT variant of the SUV has got a price hike of Rs 20,000 while the top-end Savvy trim has received a uniform increment of Rs 35,000. Most of the mid-spec variants have got a price hike of Rs 30,000. Now, if we talk about its specifications, the MG Astor is offered in India with two different petrol engines. 

Watch Video | MG Astor Review:

The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 108 hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT. The MG Astor also gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 138 hp of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. 

In terms of features, the MG Astor gets a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and many more goodies. It also gets level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, etc. The MG Astor directly rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.