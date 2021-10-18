MG Astor’s Savvy variant launched at Rs 15.78 lakh: India’s most affordable car with ADAS

MG Motor India has launched the top-spec Savvy variant of the Astor at a starting price of Rs 15.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The MG Astor is the most affordable car in India with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Just a few days ago, MG Motor India launched the all-new MG Astor mid-size SUV in the country. The MG Astor was priced between Rs 9.78 lakh – Rs 16.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, there was a catch. The company said that the level-2 ADAS will be available as an option on the top-spec Sharp automatic variants but didn’t reveal its prices. Now, MG Motor India has launched a new top-spec Savvy variant of the Astor with level-2 ADAS as standard. The price of the new MG Astor Savvy variant starts at Rs 15.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

The MG Astor is offered in India with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 110 HP of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT. It also gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 140 HP of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. This mid-size SUV is now available in five trim levels, namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

Watch Video | MG Astor First Drive Review:

The new 1.5-litre petrol CVT Savvy variant has been priced at Rs 15.78 lakh while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol AT Savvy variant has been priced at Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new top-spec Savvy variant of the car costs up to Rs 80,000 more than its second-top Sharp variant. For the added amount, the Savvy variant gets level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pilot assist, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, etc.

Also Read: MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

The MG Astor is a very feature-rich car. It gets a big 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech, a fully digital 7.0-inch instrument cluster, etc. Also, it is India’s first car with AI inside. The official bookings for the new MG Astor will commence on October 21, 2021. The MG Astor will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, etc.

