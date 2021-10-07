MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

The MG Astor will officially go on sale in the country on 20th October. Once launched, the SUV will take on the likes of Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

Until now, MG was tight-lipped about the launch date of the upcoming Astor SUV. Today, the brand has confirmed – prices of the MG Astor will be announced on 20th October. The Astor is the petrol-powered iteration of the ZS EV that MG sells in the Indian market. It looks quite like the facelifted MG ZS sold overseas. Here in India, the Astor will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. Since its rivals are priced in the range of Rs. 10-18 lakh, a similar price tag is anticipated for the Astor as well.

The Astor is surprisingly larger than its rivals. It measures 4,823 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and it is 1,650 mm tall. The wheelbase of the MG Astor measures 2,585 mm. However, it lacks the street presence that its Korean rivals possess. Talking of the styling, Astor looks modern. It features a chrome-studded radiator grille on the front, lending an upmarket appeal to the SUV. The upswept headlamps are slender-looking and feature jewel-type LED DRLs. Around the sides, it gets 17-inch alloy wheels and an athletic stance. The rear facet isn’t boring either.

The feature list on the Astor is the longest in its class. It gets the largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, Level-2 autonomy for ADAS tech, touchscreen infotainment unit, all-digital instrument console, three steering modes, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, lane-keeping assist, emergency brake assist, AI-enabled virtual assistant and more.

For the powertrain, buyers will have to make a fix between the naturally-aspirated 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol motor and the 1.3L three-pot turbo-petrol engine. The latter comes mated to a 6-speed AT only and belts out 140 Hp of peak power. On the other hand, the 1.5L power plant produces a max output of 110 Hp, but it can be had mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT unit.

