MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

The latest offering from MG comes with Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities and also has an intuitive AI Assistant. It also comes with all the creatures comforts you expect from a vehicle in this category.

MG Motor India has launched the Astor in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fifth product from MG in India and is set to compete with giants like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more. What sets Astor apart from the rest of the competition are features like Level 2 autonomous driving with ADAS, an AI Assistant and many unique features. It is being sold in four variants – Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Booking for the SUV will open on October, 21 but customers can pre-save it from today itself.

The Astor is basically a petrol-powered ZS EV and shares similar design elements and dimensions with the electric SUV. It, however, gets some unique elements like the Celestial grille, LED projector headlamps and smart 17-inch diamond-cut alloys. The Astor is available in a total of five colour options.

One of the main attractions of the MG Astor includes its autonomous driving capabilities. It is the first car in the country to come with autonomous Level 2 features with Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and gets features like Lane-keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention and the ability to read the road signs and modulate speed accordingly. However, the ADAS features are an optional fitment for the top-end Sharp variants of the car that come with an automatic gearbox and will cost you a little more to get.

The interior of the Astor can be had in a dual-tone or all-black finish. There is a large 10.1-inch touchscreen in the middle that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. The flat-bottom steering wheel comes with a bunch of controls and supports three different steering modes – Normal, Urban & Dynamic. A unique aspect of the Astor is the presence of an AI assistant. At the top of the dashboard is a little bot that not only understands commands but also turns itself towards the person giving the command. As is the case with most cars, this one also comes with a digital instrument console. The front seats are ventilated while the rear passengers get their own AC vents and an armrest with cup holders. Astor is a fully connected car and comes with a Jio SIM embedded in it.

MG will be offering the Astor with two engine options – a 1.5-litre naturally0aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. The former makes 108.5hp of peak power and 144Nm of peak torque. The more lively turbo petrol, on the other hand, is good for 138hp and 220Nm. The 1.5-litre engine can be paired with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT while the 1.3-litre engine only comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. It also comes with more than 27 safety features as standard.

