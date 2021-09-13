MG Astor unveil date out: India’s first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

India's first level 2 autonomous vehicle, the MG Astor, has an unveiling date. MG will unveil the Astor in September, and here's more on what you need to know about the Astor.

By:September 13, 2021 4:46 PM
mg astor india unveil september 15

India’s first level 2 autonomous vehicle, the MG Astor, will be unveiled on 15 September 2021. The MG Astor will sit under the Hector in MG’s portfolio, competing with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Also, when launched, the MG Astor will be the brand’s fourth product on offer in India, after the Hector, ZS EV, and the Gloster.

What has the MG Astor in the news is its level 2 autonomous driver aids, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, speed limit assist, lane-keeping assist, and much more. The Astor can even read speed limits to keep the vehicle at a safe speed. The MG Astor will also get an AI personal assistant, that can mimic human-like behaviour, while it can talk, listen, react, and even look at the driver when spoken to. The AI assistant can be used to control other features of the vehicle, such as open the sunroof and navigate.

Speaking about engine specifications, the MG Astor will get a 1.3-litre turbo petrol option, and a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. MG will not offer a diesel trim. The 1.3-litre mill is expected to make 163 bhp and 230 Nm of torque with the help of an automatic gearbox, while the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre unit is expected to make 120 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. The NA unit is expected to come with a CVT or a manual.

The Astor will offer several segment-first features such as services and subscriptions via its i-Smart Hub. Customers can reserve parking spots via MG’s collaboration with Map My India and Park+, store vehicle documents and service history via MG’s Digital Passport, and much more. Watch this space on the 15th of September to know more during the unveiling of the MG Astor.

