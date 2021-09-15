MG Astor India Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs

The new MG Astor is all set to be revealed in India in just a few hours from now. The company’s midsize SUV will primarily take on the highly popular Hyundai Creta in the segment. The Astor will be dimensionally smaller than the Hector and will also get a good number of changes compared to its EV counterpart, better known as the ZS EV. The front portion of the upcoming MG Astor has already been revealed by the carmaker and you can take a look at it in the image above. Stay tuned with us as we get you through all the happenings from the unveil event that will take place virtually.

