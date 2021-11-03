MG Astor deliveries begin in India: 500+ units delivered on the first day

MG Motor India has delivered more than 500 units of the Astor on Dhanteras. The MG Astor’s launch price ranges between Rs 9.78 lakh - Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

MG Motor India has commenced the deliveries of its new mid-size SUV, MG Astor. The Astor was launched in India just last month and it has received a positive response from the market. The MG Astor is already sold out for 2021 as its first batch of 5,000 units was booked within 20 minutes of the opening of bookings. However, one can still book this SUV online or by visiting MG’s nearest dealership for delivery in 2022. Now, the company has commenced its deliveries and on the first day itself, more than 500 units of the new MG Astor were delivered in India.

MG Motor India has delivered the first batch of more than 500 units of MG Astor to the customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. This is particularly special for the carmaker considering the ongoing semiconductor shortage globally. The company says that it is trying its best to improve the availability of the semiconductor chipsets to meet its initial target of 4,000-5,000 deliveries by December-end 2021.

The MG Astor is offered in India with two petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that develops 110 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an 8-step CVT. It also gets a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 140 PS of maximum power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. It is India’s first car with AI inside and level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The new MG Astor is available in five trim levels, namely Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 9.78 lakh – Rs 17.38 lakh was valid for 2021 only. So, for fresh bookings for the year 2022, the company will be charging the revised prices for this mid-size SUV which have not been revealed yet. The MG Astor directly rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, etc.

