MG Astor gets ‘Car-as-a-platform’: In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG Motor India today announced the Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) subscription model for its recently launched SUV, Astor. The industry-first concept of Car-as-a-Platform introduces software as a disruptor with a host of service partners in Astor. The SUV will feature on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more in near future.

MG has partnered with Jio for an embedded SIM for in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics. Customers can use JioSaavn to stream music, accessing 60 million Bollywood, English, Hindi, and Indian regional tracks, including podcasts. Customers will also get a free 4GB monthly internet pack in the SUV, which can be further customised up to 9 GB and 14GB at an additional cost.

Additionally, MG has partnered with Park+. With this association, users will be able to pre-book and pre-pay for parking before reaching their destinations. The in-car feature is available in three cities – NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and will expand to nine cities in near future. As an inaugural offer, the customers will get unlimited free parking for three months followed by additional six months for Rs 1,199.

MG has partnered with KoineArth to create India’s first-of-its-kind vehicle digital passport. Secured by blockchain, KoineArth ensures data privacy and facilitates customers sharing their digital passports with third parties like insurance partners or used car portals.

The manufacturer states that this could benefit customers in getting higher resale value and a better insurance premium based on their driving behaviour and service adherence. As an inaugural offer, the digital passport can be availed for Rs 1,000 for the first year.

MG Motor India launched the Astor in India earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fifth product from MG in India and is set to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more. It is being sold in five variants – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

