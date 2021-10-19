MG Astor gets ‘Car-as-a-platform’: In-car subscriptions for entertainment, digital payments & more

MG has partnered with Jio for an embedded SIM for in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

By:October 19, 2021 4:19 PM
MG Astor red front

MG Motor India today announced the Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) subscription model for its recently launched SUV, Astor. The industry-first concept of Car-as-a-Platform introduces software as a disruptor with a host of service partners in Astor. The SUV will feature on-demand in-car services and subscriptions in the areas of utility, entertainment, security, consumer payment, and more in near future.

Also read: MG Astor Variants Explained: What Style, Super, Smart, Sharp Trims Offer

MG has partnered with Jio for an embedded SIM for in-car connectivity. Jio’s eSIM and IoT solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics. Customers can use JioSaavn to stream music, accessing 60 million Bollywood, English, Hindi, and Indian regional tracks, including podcasts. Customers will also get a free 4GB monthly internet pack in the SUV, which can be further customised up to 9 GB and 14GB at an additional cost.

Additionally, MG has partnered with Park+. With this association, users will be able to pre-book and pre-pay for parking before reaching their destinations. The in-car feature is available in three cities – NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and will expand to nine cities in near future. As an inaugural offer, the customers will get unlimited free parking for three months followed by additional six months for Rs 1,199.

MG has partnered with KoineArth to create India’s first-of-its-kind vehicle digital passport. Secured by blockchain, KoineArth ensures data privacy and facilitates customers sharing their digital passports with third parties like insurance partners or used car portals.

The manufacturer states that this could benefit customers in getting higher resale value and a better insurance premium based on their driving behaviour and service adherence. As an inaugural offer, the digital passport can be availed for Rs 1,000 for the first year.

MG Motor India launched the Astor in India earlier this month at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the fifth product from MG in India and is set to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more. It is being sold in five variants – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Bookings for 2021 Audi Q5 facelift now open: Launching soon!

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

IIT researchers to develop first-ever location-based 'smart speed warning system'

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Tata Punch: Top five key highlights of Tata’s new sub-compact SUV

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Honey, I shrunk the fuel cell saloon! Toyota Mirai scale model that runs on hydrogen

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Bridging the information asymmetry gap can reduce vehicular pollution

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Batmobile is now a retro muscle car: Sneak peek from The Batman movie trailer

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Tata Punch vs Ignis, Grand i10 Nios, Swift, Baleno, Tiago: Variants, prices, features

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Ather Energy opens experience centre in Mysore, 20th in India: All details

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi kicks off month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

MG Astor’s Savvy variant launched at Rs 15.78 lakh: India’s most affordable car with ADAS

MG Astor’s Savvy variant launched at Rs 15.78 lakh: India’s most affordable car with ADAS

Automovill to expand to 20 cities: Will increase reach in western part of India

Automovill to expand to 20 cities: Will increase reach in western part of India

Renault Kiger Turbo is now the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India: Details

Renault Kiger Turbo is now the most fuel-efficient petrol sub-compact SUV in India: Details

Maruti Suzuki sees huge potential for Smart Finance and online sales: Here’s why

Maruti Suzuki sees huge potential for Smart Finance and online sales: Here’s why

Royal Enfield marks 120th anniversary: Launches 12 hand-painted limited-edition helmets

Royal Enfield marks 120th anniversary: Launches 12 hand-painted limited-edition helmets

Revolt RV 400 bookings to re-open on October 21: Now available in 70 cities

Revolt RV 400 bookings to re-open on October 21: Now available in 70 cities

Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

Tata Punch launched at Rs 5.49 lakh: Cheapest 5-star rated SUV

Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter with 121 km range launched at Rs 68,999

Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter with 121 km range launched at Rs 68,999

2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants

2021 Tata Punch India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs, variants

Long road ahead for car buyers this festive season

Long road ahead for car buyers this festive season