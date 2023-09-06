MG Astor Blackstorm limited edition launched at Rs 14.48 lakh

MG Motor will offer the Blackstorm Edition of Astor only for a limited duration of the upcoming festive season.

MG Motor has launched a new special edition model of Astor. Dubbed as the ‘Astor Blackstorm Edition’, this limited-run variant is based on the mid-spec Smart trim level with prices starting from Rs 14.48 lakh for the manual gearbox version and Rs 15.77 lakh for the automatic transmission model (both prices ex-showroom).

This is the second Blackstorm model to be launched by MG Motor in India after the Gloster Blackstorm Edition, although the latter is based on the top-spec Savvy trim, packed with all the gizmos. The British-owned Chinese carmaker hasn’t given us a specific number of the Astor Blackstorm model to be offered in the Indian market yet.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with the Astor’s latest limited edition – BLACKSTORM.”

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition: What’s new?

The Blackstorm Edition of Astor only gets cosmetic upgrades and few additional features over the standard model. It receives an all-black treatment on its exterior as well as interior.

Visual highlights on the exterior include an all-black honeycomb pattern front grille, smoked-effect in headlamps, glossy black door garnish, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers, and blacked-out roof rails. Further, a Blackstorm emblem on both sides of the front fenders gives it a distinct identity over the regular variants of Astor.

Interiors of the cabin carry forward the all-black theme from the exterior. As a result, the upholstery wears a tuxedo black shade with contrast red stitching that adds a sporty flair to the overall cabin. Other notable highlights include sangria red-themed AC Vents, an all-black floor console, and contrast red stitches around the steering wheel and doors.

In terms of features, the Blackstorm Edition of Astor gets a panoramic sunroof and a 9-speaker JBL audio system over the mid-spec Smart trim. The audio system can be fitted at all authorised MG dealerships across India.

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition: Engine specs

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition gets only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine on offer. This motor is good enough to produce 109 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Higher variants of Astor also offer a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is available exclusively with 6-speed torque converter automatic.