MG Astor’s AI tech explained – Is AI the future in car technology?

Ahead of the launch of the MG Astor SUV, the carmaker revealed the AI technology in the vehicle that is capable of advanced safety features, infotainment abilities, and some remarkable capabilities that are a first in India.

For many years, the chauffeur has been the personal assistant for the occupants in the car. While technology is increasingly playing an important role, AI is the latest trend. Taking this to its utmost heights, MG is equipping the Astor SUV with a personal assistant with the use of AI. The MG Astor will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its absolute advantage by introducing a host of features in the upcoming SUV.

To begin with, the MG Astor will have a personal assistant, a first for any car globally. Designed by ‘Star Design’, the personal assistant is aimed at portraying human-like emotions and helps engage the occupants on any topic, sourced from Wikipedia. Taking this a step further, the personal AI assistant can talk, listen, react, and even look at the driver when spoken to. MG uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU), and claims that the AI assistant can mimic human behaviour.

MG Astor gets Autonomous Level 2 safety features

Apart from entertainment services like reading the news and telling jokes, the AI system can be used for convenience, like opening the sunroof or navigation. Moreover, the AI assistant keeps learning. Partnering with Bosch, the MG AI incorporates safety features as well, and the MG Astor gets Autonomous Level 2 safety such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keeping Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Headlight assist, and more. The MG Astor also gets a Speed Assist System, that automatically reads the speed limit and keeps the vehicle within that.

MG has partnered with Map My India, Park+, and Jio

The MG Astor gets a host of services and subscriptions via its i-Smart Hub. The carmaker has partnered with Jio for internet services, and with Park+ and Map My India to offer more. One can reserve parking spots in malls, pay via Fast tags, and display 4D maps. Furthermore, the MG Astor features a Digital Passport that saves data on cloud services by Microsoft. Users can save data at their convenience, such as vehicle service history, insurance details, and share it at their convenience. To keep the data safe, MG has joined hands with L&T Technology Services to keep hackers away.

Given the impressive features that AI can offer cars, the future will soon involve coders and developers sitting alongside engineers to build vehicles. Speaking about the MG Astor, will the AI function have the ability to call or notify emergency services in case of an accident? Stay tuned for more.

