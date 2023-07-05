scorecardresearch

MG announces nationwide service camp

MG India is organising a nationwide service cam for its customers, which will be held till 18 July 2023.

Written by Express Drives Desk
mg hector

MG Motor India has announced the annual Service Camp for its customers. The nationwide camp will be held from July 4 to July 18 across all authorised MG service centres in India. 

During the Service Camp, MG customers can avail of the following offers: 

  • Free 25-point vehicle health check-up
  • Free car wash
  • Free battery Health Checkup 
  • Up to 25% discount on AC service
  • Up to 20% off on value-added services
  • Discount on engine oil
  • Special offer on tyre replacement 
Also Read

Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Mehrotra, Director, Aftersales, MG Motor India, said, “We believe that the services offered during the Camp by our trained professionals will enable our customers to have a hassle-free driving experience with complete peace of mind.”

Also Read

MG was ranked first in JD Power 2021 and 2022’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and No.1 in India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 11:54 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS