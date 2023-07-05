MG announces nationwide service camp

MG Motor India has announced the annual Service Camp for its customers. The nationwide camp will be held from July 4 to July 18 across all authorised MG service centres in India.
During the Service Camp, MG customers can avail of the following offers:
- Free 25-point vehicle health check-up
- Free car wash
- Free battery Health Checkup
- Up to 25% discount on AC service
- Up to 20% off on value-added services
- Discount on engine oil
- Special offer on tyre replacement
Commenting on the announcement, Rajesh Mehrotra, Director, Aftersales, MG Motor India, said, “We believe that the services offered during the Camp by our trained professionals will enable our customers to have a hassle-free driving experience with complete peace of mind.”
MG was ranked first in JD Power 2021 and 2022’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and No.1 in India Customer Service Index Study (CSI).