MG Air to make India debut on January 5 and showcased at Auto Expo

After much speculation, MG has confirmed that the MG Air electric car will be launched in India, in early 2023. The MG Air EV will be unveiled in India on January 5, 2023, and will also be showcased at the upcoming Indian Auto Expo.

When launched, the MG Air EV will be the smallest electric car on sale in India. The MG Air EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV currently on sale in Indonesia, however, MG will locally source the battery pack from Tata AutoComp to keep the price of the vehicle competitive.

The MG Air is expected to come with a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels while offering a range of ~150 km. The MG Air will be a premium offering despite measuring under 3 metres in length and will be priced more than the Tata Tiago EV, which is currently the most affordable electric car in the country.

The MG Air EV features a boxy design with squarish headlights, rectangular turn signals, and a large windshield, however, it features a futuristic look. The two-door electric car is aimed at city commutes and the LPF battery sourced from Tata AutoComp is lighter, has a longer life, has better discharge abilities, and will be maintenance-free.

If we were to go by speculations, the MG Air could carry a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom, making it a slightly expensive car, however, it will pack adequate features to punch above its weight in the Indian market.