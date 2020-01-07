MG installs 10 DC fast chargers across India: Charges ZS EV from 0-80% in just 50 minutes

MG Motors India has been diligently working towards setting up an EV charging station. A few months ago, the company in partnership with Fortem, started setting up these stations in select cities. Now, news has come in that the company has installed 10 DC chargers at select dealerships across India. These dealerships are located in Gurugram, Noida, Thane, Mumbai west, Bangalore ECR, Bangalore ORR, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lajpat Nagar and Delhi west. MG will start selling the ZS EV initially in these areas before spreading its network throughout the country.

The DC chargers are super fast and have a 50kW capacity. This means, the ZS EV can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity within 50 minutes. Through the regular AC charger, it takes around 6-8 hours to attain this charge status. MG says that the fast charging at the dealerships can be availed 24x7. There are also plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities in key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance).

The MG ZS EV will likely be launched in India on January 17. The ZS EV bookings have already begun and MG promises that the first 1,000 customers stand to gain from a special pricing. Speaking of which, the ZS EV prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh. There are two trims on offer - Exclusive and Excite. These have the same powertrain but differ in terms of cabin specs. A price difference of Rs 80,000 can be expected between both trims.

MG's second product for the Indian market, even before launch, has garnered huge interest. Currently, one can book the vehicle online or through the company's dealerships. The claimed range is 340km while the power and torque numbers are 143hp and 353Nm, respectively. One can call MG top-up vans, that are available in select routes for a quick energiser, should the battery level drop alarmingly low.