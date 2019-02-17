Mexico E-Prix: Mahindra Racing and Jérôme D’Ambrosio lead team and driver standings

The action-packed race weekend at Mexico City E-Prix saw a strong fight from Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein but the tables turned in the very last lap. While Audi Sport's Lucas di Grassi finished first, followed by BMW I's Antonio Felix and Venturi's Edoardo, Mahindra Racing's Jérôme D’Ambrosio finished just after. However, D’Ambrosio is now leading the driver standings in the championship and Mahindra Racing team is in the lead in team standings as well.

Pascal Wehrlein started from pole, led the race until the last corner and was classified sixth after having to coast over the line and incurred a five second time penalty. Jérôme had a challenging qualifying, being forced to settle for a tenth row start from 18th after a difficult session where he encountered traffic on his fast lap. He turned things around in the race, however, making up seven positions on the first lap alone and had entered the top ten by the third lap.

After an early red flag period, he carefully started picking his way through the field after the restart. In the closing laps, he was running in seventh but crossed the line in fifth after the two Nissans ran out of energy before the chequered flag. He gained another position after Pascal was handed the post-race time penalty to be classified fourth, collecting 12 championship points, which put him back in the lead of the driver’s standings.

After qualifying in second position last time out in Santiago, Pascal went one better in Mexico City, making it to Super Pole for the second consecutive race, and then scoring Pole Position which scored him three championship points - also marking back-to-back Poles for Mahindra Racing in Mexico.

Starting from the top spot, he maintained the lead from the start to the very last corner, when he had to coast past the line to ensure he did not dip below 0% energy levels and was pushed by Lucas di Grassi. He then incurred a five-second time penalty for cutting a chicane when he was defending his lead to di Grassi in the closing stages, which classified him sixth in the standings, collecting nine points. He picked up a bonus point for setting the fastest lap (1:01.916) on lap 12.

Mahindra Racing leads the team’s championship on 83 points, with Envision Virgin Racing ten points adrift. Jérôme tops the driver’s standings with 53 points, seven points clear of Antonio Felix da Costa. After his 12 point haul in Mexico, Pascal is now fifth in the championship with 30 points.

The fifth round of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship takes place on Sunday, 10 March in Hong Kong.