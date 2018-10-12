MeToo campaign hits Tata Motors: Communications Head sent on leave till allegations are cleared

Social media has once again proven to be a powerful tool to speak up against and shout out at wrongdoings at professional workspaces and after Journalists, Bollywood celebrities and Politicians the courageous #Metoo movement has hit the Indian automobile industry. There has been a complaint against Suresh Rangarajan, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Motors alleging him of harassing young female employees. These are still just allegations and will further be taken up for investigation confirmed Tata Motors.

Tata Motors Statement

Tata Motors' HR team in a tweet confirmed that the company has always striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone. Any allegations are investigated and appropriate action is taken immediately. This matter has already been taken up for investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, set up as per law. Any such behaviour is against the Tata code of conduct and appropriate action will be taken as soon the enquiry is completed."

Tata Motors will conduct an internal investigation of these serious allegations by the internal conduct committee. Suresh Rangarajan has been asked to go on leave in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible.