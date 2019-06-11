METI, Japan accredits Maruti Suzuki’s second JIM

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing has now been granted the certificate of accreditation by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). This is Maruti Suzuki's second JIM and will be based in Uncha Majra, Gurugram, Haryana. It is going to train 500 youths annually with the operations expected to commence from the Q2 of the financial year 2019-20. The car manufacturer's first JIM is currently operational in at Mehsana Gujrat since the year 2017 which has also been accredited by METI. The first batch from this institute had received 100 per cent placement.

Maruti Suzuki's Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing took shape under a collaboration between the Governments of Japan and India. It aims at creating skilled manpower for the benefit of the manufacturing industry in India. These JIMs follow a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) which was signed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan (METI) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (MSDE). This memorandum was signed in order to train a total of 30,000 youths across India for over a period of 10 years under the “Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme”.

On the occasion, Mr A K Tomer, Executive Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that receiving accreditation from METI, for our second JIM, is a matter of great honour for us. We are thankful to both Indian and Japanese Government for their trust and belief in us. We are fully committed to the Government of India’s Skill Development initiative and continuously work towards enhancing the skill and knowledge of youth making them industry ready.

Talking about the readiness of JIM Uncha Majra, he further added that the work is on full-swing and as per the timelines. We expect the institute to be operational in this academic year. We will start the admission process in the coming weeks.