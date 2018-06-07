Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe India launch confirmed: All details on 600 bhp coupe with track pack

Mercedes-Benz India is set to launch the AMG S 63 Coupe 4Matic+ in the country on 18 June. The AMG S 63 Coupe will come with the same engine that powers the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, which was launched last month. Also, the GLE 43 Orange Art and the SLC 43 Red Art which were launched earlier in the year. The AMG S 63 Coupe will compete with the likes of Porsche Panamera Turbo and the Bentley Continental GT.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that produces about 600 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. It is capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.4 seconds.

The AMG S 63 Coupe comes with the Panamericana grille and the apron at the front has two air inlets which are bigger and blacked out, along with the splitter. The AMG S 63 Coupe is now lighter by about 65 kg compared to the previous version, owing to use of a lithium-ion battery, composite braking system and forged alloy wheels.

The front and side skirts on the car are set low to enhance aerodynamics. It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and the rear has been updated with a diffuser insert at the bottom and quad exhausts.

The interiors of the AMG S 63 Coupé get Nappa leather and AMG badges on the front- and rear-seat backrests – as well as on the three-spoke steering wheel. It also gets a 12.3-inch TFT widescreen colour display, that includes info relating to engine and transmission oil temperature, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the engine output and torque, boost pressure, and tyre temperatures and pressures.

The AMG S 63 is equipped with standard AMG features like active ride control, driving modes, speed sensitive steering and a track pack, which includes a lap timer and other vehicle data. It is, however, not confirmed if these features will make part of the equipment list in the India-spec version.