Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite to launch in India on 7th November: Here’s what’s new!

Mercedes-Benz India is going to launch a new range-topping trim of the V-Class in India i.e. the Elite on the 7th of November this year. Talking about the exterior design, the V-Class Elite is going to come with a slightly redesigned headlamp cluster. In addition to this, the front bumper is also going to under some minor alterations. On the cabin front, the Elite is going to get a revamped dashboard layout. Furthermore, the infotainment system is likely to undergo a few changes as well. The air-con vents are likely to get the new 'turbine' design, as seen on some of the new models from the German carmaker.

Apart from this, expect the cabin of the V-Class Elite to be slightly more premium than the rest of the variants. Not only this, but it will be loaded right up-to-the-brim with features and creature comforts. It is likely that the V-Class Elite will be based on the facelifted version of this luxurious MPV.

The engine specifications of the V-Class are likely to remain the same as before. That said, in the global markets, the updated iteration of this MPV has been introduced with a new diesel engine. At the moment, the V-Class is available with a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which is BS-VI compliant. It churns out 161 hp of power along with 380 Nm of peak torque.

The Mercedes-Benz v-Class Elite is not going to have a direct competitor in the Indian market, much like its current iteration. However, Toyota might soon introduce the Vellfire luxury MPV in our country. And hence, these two will compete against each other.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class was launched in India at a price of Rs 68.40 lakh. With the Expression Variant retailing at Rs 81.90 lakh. Expect the prices of the Elite variant to touch 1 Cr (ex-showroom).