Make in India: Mercedes-AMG cars to be locally manufactured, could be cheaper by Rs 20 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday announced plans to locally manufacture its AMG brand of performance cars in the country. The luxury carmaker’s production facility at Chakan, Pune, which manufactures sedans, SUVs and new-generation cars, will roll out the first AMG from the plant. AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s performance sub-brand that includes performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV coupés and sports car. Mercedes-Benz sells eight AMG models, including the 43, 53, 63 and GT series, in the country. The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC coupe will be the first AMG to be rolled out of the India plant. It is one of the highest-selling AMG models in India. This will be a completely knocked down (CKD) kits assembly operations and would drive in price benefit for end customers compared with the imported completely built units (CBU) model. The imported CBU variant of AMG GLC 43 would have cost around `1 crore, while the estimated price of the CKD variant would be around Rs 80 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said the decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear road map for the Indian market and the long-term commitment to Indian customers. “We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio. This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening our AMG ambitions in India further,” Schwenk said. The ‘Made in India’ AMG GLC 43 coupe is expected to broaden the customer base and grow the AMG volumes in India. The AMG model has grown by 54% y-o-y in 2019 in India.

