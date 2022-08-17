Mercedes teased electric SUV, EQE interiors, launch on October,22

Labelled as a multi-purpose model of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, the carmaker claims that the EQE SUV’s headroom, legroom and elbow room as one of the leaders in its class.

German luxury carmaker, Mercedes has teased the interiors of its upcoming EQE SUV, a five-seater electric SUV launching globally in October this year.

In terms of interior beautification, Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Hyperscreen is a key feature to watch out for. Consisting of three large displays grouped under one glass panel, it will be available in the EQE SUV. Just like the other EQ models, backlit interior lighting is also another key aspect to watch out for.

Air-conditioning vents on the outer side of the electric SUV are turbine-styled, while vents in the middle are neatly arranged above the infotainment system. Aluminium, 3D anthracite and fine metal pigments complete the elements in the cabin.

Labelled as a multi-purpose model of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, the carmaker claims that the EQE SUV’s headroom, legroom and elbow room as one of the leaders in its class.

Mercedes-Benz is offering various colour combinations for its EQE SUV, which includes the warm, modern balao brown combines with technoid-looking neva grey and biscay blue/black.

Additionally, the carmaker has also confirmed that the new hybrid trim with the “warmth of wood and a technical coolness of real aluminium” will be featured inside the SUV’s cabin.

Mercedes has not revealed any further details about the powertrain of the EQE SUV, according to the sources, the upcoming SUV might get power from the same powertrain equipped inside the sedan version. The sedan powertrain consists of a 90kWh battery pack and mated with a rear mounted electric motor, which churns out 284bhp on the entry level model.

Apart from the interior, the spy shots from the back side of the EQE SUV reveals that it will come with fully enclosed grille and swept back headlamps connected via LED light bar.