Mercedes sells over 600 Maybachs per month in China: Here’s why

Daimler’s China chief said sales rose 3 percent in the first quarter, defying an overall downturn in demand in the world’s biggest car market, thanks to robust demand for ultra-luxury vehicles like the Mercedes S-Class Maybach. “The Maybach it is still going excellent. Demand is more than 600 a month,” Daimler’s China chief Hubertus Troska told reporters at the Shanghai Auto Show. Despite increasing the list price for the car, demand has risen from a sales rate of 500 a month, Troska said. China’s move to lower value-added tax will help boost overall demand for cars for the rest of the year, Troska added. “I am cautiously optimistic that we can see positive momentum,” Troska said.

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach is one of the most luxurious cars money can buy. Customers in China especially look for cars with a longer wheelbase and a generous cabin space, especially at the rear. Having said that, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach presents a perfect choice for the people who are looking at anything more premium and luxurious over the S-Class. Further, being the flagship model of Mercedes-Benz, the Maybach comes with the latest bells and whistles that you would typically expect from an uber luxurious high-end saloon.Keeping all these factors in mind, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach appeals more to the customers in China and its pleasing sales of 600 units a month is clear evidence for that.

