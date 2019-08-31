Mercedes reveals sportier GLB 35 AMG: India bound ?

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC has been revealed ahead of its global debut scheduled for the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The GLB is a brand new model in itself which will rival the upcoming new Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Volvo XC90. Mercedes has now allowed their AMG-division to play around with the engine and drivetrain in the GLB, new tech and styling to finally provide a sportier model.

The GLB 35 AMG uses an AMG tweaked version of the Mercedes-Benz’s M270 which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which is now tuned to churn out 306hp at 5,800rpm and 400Nm of torque between 3,000-4,000rpm. The upgrades to the engine allow the GLB 35 for an increase of 81hp and 50Nm of torque over its standard sibling. The engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission called the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G. The vehicle being a 4Matic uses an all-wheel-drive system which in smaller Mercedes cars are designed to be front biased. The system is tuned to be allowed to send up to 50% of the power to the rear wheels when required. The drivetrain includes a Race Start function which is essentially a simplified form of launch control. 0-100kmph with the launch control will allow the GLB 35 AMG to accelerate in just 5.2 seconds and it maxes out at 250kmph due to the electronic limiter.

Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual are the five drive modes available to the driver. Slippery is of course optimised for low-grip road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. The transmission also works differently to provide smoother and earlier upshifts. Comfort allows for more relaxed and economical driving. Sport and Sport+ allows the engine to breathe and allows for spirited driving and Eco Start/Stop function is deactivated. The AMG DYNAMICS agility control manages the vehicle through the corners which works with the 3-stage Electronic Stability Program ESP. Mercedes say that the suspension is tuned for high cornering speeds with a low tendency to roll which means the ride may be a tad firm.

Like the GLB, the 35 AMG will also come with Mercedes’ MBUX AI-based infotainment system. But the interior will feature sportier elements with AMG branding. On the exterior of the GLB, Mercedes have swapped he front grille for the Panamericana AMG signature front grille along with an aggressively styled front bumper for improved aerodynamics and braking cooling function. The GLB even in the 35 AMG spec will allow customers to opt for the third row of seating for an additional two seats.

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the GLB is bound for the Indian market. Currently, there is no official word on whether the 35 AMG spec will be introduced in India. Although Mercedes does offer a long list of models in many different specs to cater to any and all demands from the Indian consumers, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the AMG GLB 35 4Matic would be offered in India. Although it may come with a slightly heftier price tag.