Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition combines uber luxury with sportiness

Mercedes-Benz has just released a special edition Mercedes-Maybach S650 Nigh Edition that comes with some touches that give the luxury barge a sportier flare with some carbon fibre trims, black-out wheels, wrapped in a black paint finish that gives it a sinister look. Underneath the bonnet is the same 621hp V12, but what else is new?

By:Published: June 10, 2020 1:31 PM

This is the brand new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition. No, it’s not for uber-rich people to drive around discreetly at night. It s a new special edition model with some added black coloured trims to cater to the 1% of the 1% who like a little bit of sportiness to their uber-luxury lifestyle in the US. Yes, this special Night Edition Mercedes-Maybach S650 is for the US market only. But it offers some neat touches that sets itself apart from the regular model, but in its understated way. At first glance, you may not be able to tell the difference but, inspect closely and the changes become more apparent. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition comes with the Maybach signature radiator grille that differentiates it from the regular S-Class. The rear gets a small carbon-fibre spoiler. The car sits on new 20-inch Maybach wheels that are finished in a smoked shadow black colour and the luxury sedan is finished in Obsidian Black paint.

The story inside continues the black theme to match the outside. The seats are finished in Nappa leather and so are the trim panels around the cabin. The cabin colours are a mix of Porcelain with black accents. The panels are broken up with carbon fibre inserts for the darker black look. The steering wheel features real wood with the same Nappa leather used on the seats and the front passengers also get massaging seats. Sonic entertainment is courtesy of a Burmeister sound system, which is connected to the 12.3-inch digital infotainment system.

Being a cosmetic package, underneath nothing changes with the Night Edition of the Mercedes-Maybach S650. It continues to be powered by the same 6.0-litre, twin-turbo V12 that churns out 621hp and 1,000Nm. So that’s 1,621 reasons not to complain about. Thanks to the powertrain, 0-100kmph takes 4.3 seconds, which is astonishing as it weighs over two tonnes, and those carbon-fibre trims don’t do much in weight savings. The suspension duties are also carried out by Mercedes’ Magic Body Control system.

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition in the US, it will set you back $243,000 (~Rs 1.8 crore). Although, only 15 examples will be made.

