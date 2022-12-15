Mercedes-Maybach releases limited edition series Haute Voiture

The series car will start retailing in early 2023 at Maybach Icons of Luxury stores- both physical and online. It is available in different styles and sizes in a limited run.

Mercedes-Maybach presented the S-Class Haute Voiture for the first time during an event in Dubai. The series car will start retailing in early 2023 at Maybach Icons of Luxury stores- both physical and online. It is available in different styles and sizes in a limited run.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture consists of high-quality materials and exquisite details. Created by Mercedes‑Benz’s most specialised customisation and craftsmanship team in the Manufaktur in Sindelfingen.

The luxury sedan is limited to just 150 units worldwide. Each vehicle will feature a badge in the centre console outlining its number within the unique run of 150.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture: Exterior design

In line with the concept Haute Voiture, the series car exterior is characterised by an exclusive two-tone paint finish: a combination of metallic nautical blue on top, with a light rose tone in the lower section and blue metallic rims.

The exterior is effortlessly translated into the inside of the vehicle through the extended use of dark nautical blue and rose gold tones, with additional crystal and glossy opal white features.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture: Interior

The interior showcases the most exquisite attention to detail, perfectly underlining its Haute Couture inspiration. A boucle fabric remains a constant throughout the model, in blue, beige, rose gold and gold shades, with additional intricate details featured within the seat covers and cushions.

Highlights of crystal white leather embrace the passengers throughout the consoles, doors and scatter cushions. The floor mats are made of linen and mohair.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group said, “The intricate features and exclusive design elements are what makes the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture one of the most extravagant models we ever created.”

Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach at Mercedes-Benz Group said, “The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture heralds a new chapter of high exclusivity for the brand. With a limited run of 150 units, the special edition reflects our brand philosophy to occasionally release aspirational collectibles.”